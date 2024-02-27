PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the Government's session on law building on February 27. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Laws must be developed to concretise the Party’s guidelines and remove bottlenecks for development, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while chairing the Government’s session on law building on February 27.



At the event, he asked ministries and sectors to improve policy response capacity to timely make adjustments and remove difficulties and roadblocks particularly in the areas of production and business, as well as step up decentralisation, simplify administrative procedures and business conditions right in the process of building laws and ordinances, so as to unleash all resources for socio-economic development.

Besides, the ministries and sectors were requested to consult with experts and scientists and learn from international experiences in building laws.



Communications work on the policies, especially during the law building and issuing progress, should receive due attention so as to create public consensus, he added.



He added that expressions in the laws must be clear, concise and easy to understand, making them feasible to be carried out.



Additionally, he ordered shortening the process of amending and supplementing legal documents to meet the country’s development requirements, and laid stress on the need to prevent and fight against group interests and policy corruption during law building.

At the session, cabinet members gave opinions on the draft Law on People's Air Defence; the draft Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools (revised); the draft Law on Cultural Heritage (revised); the draft law on the amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Law on Standards and Technical Regulations; and the draft law on the amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Pharmacy Law.



They also considered the proposals on building the Diplomatic Ranks Law, Aviation Law (revised), Railway Law (revised), Law on Geology and Minerals, and Law on Digital Technology Industry.



As the Government will submit nine bills to the seventh session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) for consideration and approval, ministries and ministerial-level agencies should mobilise resources to complete the bills in line with regulations, PM Chinh said./.