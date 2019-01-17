General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong has exchanged greetings with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and China (January 18, 1950-2019).On the occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan also exchanged congratulatory messages with their Chinese counterparts, Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee Li Zhanshu.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, who is Chairman of the Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation, swapped greetings with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is Chairman of the Steering Committee for China-Vietnam Bilateral Cooperation.-VNA