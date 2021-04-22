The National Assembly Chairman Hue praised the Committee’s achievements, saying that it needs to further promote its role and perform functions and tasks in the next tenure.

He noted the Committee should study and evaluate the situation as well as orientations in the political Report of the 12th Party Central Committee presented at the 13th National Party Congress, and in the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy for areas that it is in charge of.

Hue asked the Committee to focus its research on key issues, and mobilise the involvement of other relevant agencies in implementing the monitoring function.

Regarding the National Assembly’s function to decide important issues of the country, the Chairman emphasised the need and importance for the Committee to promote its independence in decision making on the basis of legal regulations, theory and practice./.

VNA