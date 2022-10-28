At a NA working sitting (Photo: VNA)

According to a Government report presented at the opening ceremony of the fourth session, the country's GDP growth hit 8.83% in the first three quarters of this year. It is estimated at about 8% for the whole of this year, surpassing the set target of only 6-6.5%.The Government set 15 key socio-economic targets for next year, including a GDP growth of some 6.5%, a 4.5% hike in consumer price index, labour productivity growth of 5-6%, unemployment rate in urban areas below 4%, and a 1-1.5% reduction in multidimensional poverty rate.Regarding the resolution on piloting typical development mechanisms and policies in HCM City, the report said over the past five years, the southern economic hub has reaped significant outcomes, with its GDP in the first half of this year growing 3.82%.The Government proposed the NA allow HCM City to further implement the resolution until the end of 2023./.