Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam values multifaceted cooperation with Qatar: President Vietnam treasures its multifaceted cooperation with Qatar, said President Nguyen Xuan Phuc while receiving outgoing Qatar Ambassador Ismail Al-Emadi in Hanoi on October 26.

Politics Sixth working day of 15th NA’s fourth session The 15th National Assembly’s fourth session entered the sixth working day in Hanoi on October 26 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Kon Tum, Laos’ Attapeu sign cooperation deal for 2022-2027 The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Attapeu province of Laos on October 26 signed their memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2022-2027, a move to implement the strategic cooperation agreement between the governments of Vietnam and Laos.