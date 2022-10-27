Handling of harmful information needs joint efforts: NA deputies
The removal of harmful information on social networks as a countermeasure requires the involvement of competent agencies as well as the close coordination among State management agencies, legislators have said.
Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly on October 26, Dang Xuan Phuong from the central province of Nghe An noted that some have used social networks to spread false and harmful information about corruption cases that are under drastic supervision of the Party and the State.
The move aims to distort guidelines and viewpoints of the Party and the State and the performance of competent agencies, the deputy said.
People should stay vigilant against such kind of information, Phuong stressed, adding that the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has given guidance on how to recognise them.
The legislator also emphasised the need to step up the communication work within the political system through official media channels of the Party and the State in the combat.
In this regard, Nguyen Thi Viet Nga from the northern province of Hai Duong said MIC and other ministries and agencies take the main responsibility to minimise bad information, noting that official press agencies should also share the task.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)MIC Minister Nguyen Manh Hung is scheduled to field questions on the management of websites and online platforms and the handling of individuals and organisations that publish distorted, inaccurate information at a hearing session of the sitting.
Other deputies shared their views on the Government’s success in socio-economic management and the NA’s support to the Government, helping to put decisions and policies into place soon.
The supervision over the implementation of the national target programmes has contributed to removing roadblocks to disbursement, said Pham Van Thinh from the northern province of Bac Giang.
The deputy also lauded the Government’s roadmap of wage hike for civil servants, saying it should be rolled out soon to encourage them contribute more to national economic development./.