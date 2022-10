At a working session of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

The removal of harmful information on social networks as a countermeasure requires the involvement of competent agencies as well as the close coordination among State management agencies, legislators have said.Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly on October 26, Dang Xuan Phuong from the central province of Nghe An noted that some have used social networks to spread false and harmful information about corruption cases that are under drastic supervision of the Party and the State.The move aims to distort guidelines and viewpoints of the Party and the State and the performance of competent agencies, the deputy said.People should stay vigilant against such kind of information, Phuong stressed, adding that the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has given guidance on how to recognise them.The legislator also emphasised the need to step up the communication work within the political system through official media channels of the Party and the State in the combat.In this regard, Nguyen Thi Viet Nga from the northern province of Hai Duong said MIC and other ministries and agencies take the main responsibility to minimise bad information, noting that official press agencies should also share the task.