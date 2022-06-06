Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a Government delegation offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum at Nha Rong Wharf in HCM City on June 5, the date when 111 years ago Ho Chi Minh left the country on a ship to seek the way for national salvation.

Politics Party committees of 2016-2021 tenure at Ministries of Science, Technology and Health given warning The Politburo has given warning as a disciplinary measure to the Party committees of the 2016-2021 tenure at the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) over their wrongdoings.