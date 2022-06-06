Legislators pass resolution on NA supervision programme for 2023
The 15th National Assembly adopted a resolution on NA inspection activities for 2023 at its ongoing third session in Hanoi on June 6.
A total of 440 out of 449 deputies present voted for the resolution.
Per the resolution, at its 5th session, the NA will carry out supreme supervision regarding the mobilisation, management and use of resources for COVID-19 prevention and control; as well as the implementation of policies and laws on grassroots health and preventive medicine.
It will also consider a series of Government reports on the conduction of socio-economic development and budget plans in 2022 and in the first months of 2023; the State’s finance in 2021; and the practice of thrift in 2022, among others.
At the 6th session, the NA will supervise the implementation of resolutions on the national target programmes on building new-style rural areas for 2021-2025, sustainable poverty reduction for 2021-2025, and socio-economic development in ethnic-minority-populated and mountainous areas for 2021-2030.
It will also review reports from the Government, including its mid-term assessment on outcomes of implementing the 2021-2025 plans for socio-economic development, economic restructuring, medium-term public investment, and national finance.
In 2023, the NA Standing Committee will supervise two topics on the NA’s resolutions regarding the renewal of high school education programmes and textbooks; and on the implementation of policies and laws on energy development in the 2016-2021 period./.