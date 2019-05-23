The draft revised bills on alcohol harm prevention, audit and libraries will top the agenda at the ongoing 14th National Assembly (NA)’s seventh session on May 23.(Photo: VNA)

The draft revised bills on alcohol harm prevention, audit and libraries will top the agenda at the ongoing 14th National Assembly (NA)’s seventh session on May 23.In the morning, Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Social Issues Nguyen Thuy Anh delivered a report on the amended bill on alcohol harm prevention, which has attracted great public attention in recent time amid an increase in the number of shocking accidents that claim the lives of many people.After hearing the report of the revised bill, consisting of seven chapters with 36 articles, legislators will scrutinise several debatable issues such as regulations on management, advertising and sponsorship of alcohol and beer, measures to control hand-made alcohol, and measures to reduce negative impacts of alcohol and beer.In the afternoon, Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam Ho Duc Phoc and Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Finance-State Budget Nguyen Duc Hai will deliver a report on the draft law on audit. The revised law focuses on the State Audit Office of Vietnam’s responsibilities and relations with competent agencies, as well as regulations on responsibilities of individuals and organisations for auditing activities.Meanwhile, a report on the revised library law will be presented by Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien and Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, and Adolescents Phan Thanh Binh.Issues under debate are specific kinds of libraries, activities of libraries, regulations on providing library information products and chargeable library services, and coordination between domestic and foreign libraries.After that, the deputies will discuss the revised laws in groups.-VNA