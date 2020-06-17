Legislators to vote on four laws on June 17
At a NA working session (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly deputies will vote on the revised Law on Enterprises and the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes on June 17 morning.
They will then scrutinise the draft law on international agreements.
The building of the bill aims to perfect the legal foundation and improve legal effect of regulations adjusting the signing and implementation of international agreements, thus contributing to institutionalising the Party’s policies and guidelines on international integration towards higher quality and efficiency, and dealing with limitations of the 2007 ordinance on signing and implementation of international agreements.
In the afternoon, the legislators will vote on the amended Investment Law, and the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Construction Law.
Following the voting, the draft law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract will be tabled for discussion.
The ninth session of the 14th National Assembly is scheduled to conclude on June 18./.
