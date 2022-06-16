Legislators to vote on important issues on last working day
The National Assembly will cast their ballots to pass a number of draft laws and resolutions on June 16, the last working day of its ongoing third session.
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly will cast their ballots to pass a number of draft laws and resolutions on June 16, the last working day of its ongoing third session.
The draft laws consist of the law on revising and supplementing the Law on Intellectual Property (IP) and the Law on Insurance Business (amended).
Meanwhile, the draft resolutions include those on piloting a model of organising job orientation and training outside of prisons for inmates; piloting special mechanisms and policies for Khanh Hoa province development; and investment policies for Hanoi’s Ring Road 4 and Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 projects.
Lawmakers will also vote on the resolution on the Q&A session and the resolution of the 15th National Assembly’s 3rd session.
The closing session is set to be broadcast live, with NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivering a speech./.