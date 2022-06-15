Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 15.

Politics Conference looks to enhance Vietnam-India partnership The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) on June 15 organised an international conference themed “50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India: Retrospect and prospects”, gathering many diplomats, scientists and experts from the two countries.

Politics State leader urges Quang Binh to tap strengths for sustainable development State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged authorities of the central province of Quang Binh to exploit its unique advantages for sustainable development when chairing a working session with representatives from the Standing Committee of the provincial Party Committee on June 15.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.