Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)' Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information has announced a list of 48 websites showing signs of law violations as of the end of the third quarter.



The list comprises xoilac3.com; xoilac8.tv; 91phutz.tv; vebo2.tv; 7up.vin; 8us88.com; ae88.vin; binh88.net; bo789.vip; bonclub.us; Gam88.club; go789.fun; go88.love; Huto88.club; kk.fan; nemo.vin; ku789.fun; ku789.win; Kuvip789.biz; Kuwin.vin; kuwin.win; Manclub.club; Mely.fun; play.tx66.fun; playsun.fun; sao88.net; sicbo.vin; sonson.club; sun52.club; thantai.live; Top86.vin; top86.win; vin.club; vip79.fun; win79.vip; zalo.fan; bay365.vip; bayvip.live; hayvin.bet; nohu99.net; sunnet.win; go88.ai; sumvip88.club; thanquay247.vip; tx68.vinp; nohu99.net; play.sicbo.vin; play.top86.win.



According to the Government’s Decree 70/2021/ND-CP dated July 20, 2021, advertising service dealers, advertising publishers, and advertisers shall not cooperate with websites warned on the MIC’s portal.



Apart from gambling and betting-related websites on the list, there are many websites that illegally broadcast and violate copyright of sports programmes. Users frequently visit these websites instead of using officially licensed content viewing services./.