China remained the largest importer of the product, with a value of nearly 29 million USD, 27 times higher against 2023.

Since October 2023, China has ceased importing Vietnamese ornate spiny lobsters due to regulations related to its wild animal protection law.

On January 20 this year, a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development worked with the authorities of China’s Guangdong province. Both sides agreed to coordinate in resolving issues related to the trade of sturgeons and spiny lobsters under special mechanisms.

Apart from China, Vietnam also exports lobsters to Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and the US.

According to VASEP, seafood exports also rose by 13% annually in the period, primarily driven by a remarkable 64% surge in January.

Several key products saw positive growth in the two months, with the export turnover of white-leg shrimp increasing by 18%, tuna 21%, tra fish 6.5%, and giant tiger prawn 9%./.

VNA