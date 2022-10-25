According to the representative, the new export contracts signed with EU partners will be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

After the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect, the company was selected to ship the first batch of rice. To date, it has exported 30,000 tonnes of rice to the EU.

In September, 500 tonnes of “Com VietNam Rice” product produced by the Loc Troi Group, for the first time, was put on the shelves of major retail supermarket chains in France. After that, French partners imported an additional 500 tonnes. All the 1,000 tonnes of rice were sold out within one month.

Through E.Leclerc Viry Châtillon, a hypermarket run by leading French retailer E.Leclerc, the “Com VietNam Rice” product reached not only French consumers but also German and Dutch consumers./.

VNA