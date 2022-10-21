Vietnam plans to ship 6.3-6.5 million tonnes of rice this year, or 100,000–200,000 tonnes more than 2021.

Asia is the biggest buyer of Vietnamese rice, accounting for more than 50%, followed by Africa and America.



The Philippines alone bought over 1 billion USD worth of Vietnamese rice, or nearly half of Vietnam's total export, mostly jasmine and hi-quality rice, up more than 47% year on year.

At present, China has huge demand for glutinous rice but supplies in Vietnam are insufficient.



Ghana and the Ivory Coast remained stable markets for Vietnam, with more than 18% of the total rice export./.

VNA