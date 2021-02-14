Business Infographic Import-export: Highlight of Vietnam’s economy during 2015-2020 Import-export activities were a highlight of Vietnam’s economy during the 2015-2020 period. In 2020, trade surplus reached 19.1 billion USD, marking the highest in five consecutive years recording trade surplus since 2016.

Business Infographic Development strategy boosts Vietnam's economic growth In the 10 years of implementating the socio-economic development strategy (2011-2020), Vietnam's economic growth has been maintained at a relatively high level, listed in the group of high-growth countries in the region and the world.