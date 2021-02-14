Vietnam elevates rice brand on global market
Vietnam's rice output and value have been continually on the rise, affirming the country’s rice brand on the world market.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicTet dishes that go with time
Despite changes in Tet dishes, for many families, traditional dishes have always been an integral part of Tet banquet.
See more
InfographicImport-export: Highlight of Vietnam’s economy during 2015-2020
Import-export activities were a highlight of Vietnam’s economy during the 2015-2020 period. In 2020, trade surplus reached 19.1 billion USD, marking the highest in five consecutive years recording trade surplus since 2016.
InfographicDevelopment strategy boosts Vietnam's economic growth
In the 10 years of implementating the socio-economic development strategy (2011-2020), Vietnam's economic growth has been maintained at a relatively high level, listed in the group of high-growth countries in the region and the world.
InfographicVietnam enjoys trade surplus of 1.3 billion USD in January
Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has obtained a trade surplus of 1.3 billion USD in January, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Infographic2020 rice export exceeds 6.1 million tonnes
2020 rice export exceeds 6.1 million tonnes
InfographicInternational institutions forecast Vietnam’s economic growth in 2021
Many international institutions maintain positive forecast on Vietnam's economic growth in 2021.