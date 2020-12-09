Health Programme to expand prenatal, newborn screening The Prime Minister recently approved the expansion of the prenatal and newborn screening, diagnosis, and treatment of some diseases and disorders by 2030 so as to help improve population quality.

Health Quang Binh’s resident suspected to relapse with COVID-19 COVID-19 Patient 1,291, who resides in Liem Hoa 1 village, Trung Hoa commune, Minh Hoa district of central Quang Binh province, has been suspected to suffer a relapse, according to Nguyen Duc Cuong, Director of the provincial Health Department.

Health One imported case of COVID-19 reported on December 7 One imported case of COVID-19 was reported on December 7, raising the national count to 1,367, according to the National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.