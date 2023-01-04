Localities striving to build smart new-style rural areas
Many localities are working hard to build smart rural areas, as part of a national target programme on building new-style rural areas.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Many localities are working hard to build smart rural areas, as part of a national target programme on building new-style rural areas.
Under the programme in the 2021-2025 period, in order to be recognised as an exemplary new rural area, a commune must have at least one smart village, based on criteria issued by the provincial authorities.
Bach Dang commune is the first in Kinh Mon district, the northern province of Hai Duong, to be recognised as an exemplary new-style rural area.
Chairman of the communal People’s Committee Tran Van Tang told Nhan dan (People) newspaper that most of the management work in the commune has now been done through smart phones, from public lighting to irrigation systems.
Lam Phu has been the first hamlet in Giao Phong commune, Giao Thuy district, the northern province of Nam Dinh, to win the smart new rural area status. It has been equipped with security cameras and up to 80% of the local households have gained access to the internet.
Vinh Hung commune in Phu Loc district, the central province of Thua Thien Hue, is another locality selected for piloting the smart commune model, where all administrative procedures have been digitalised.
Director of Thua Thien-Hue province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Dinh Duc stressed that digital transformation has been seen as a solution to build a comprehensive, ecological, effective agricultural sector, towards modern, smart rural areas.
Nam Dinh province’s Department of Information and Communications has been assigned to accelerate digital transformation in localities, aiming to have 184 communes and towns recognised as advanced new rural areas and at least 20 others recognised as exemplary new rural areas by 2023.
Under the national target programme on new-style rural area building, at least 80% of communes nationwide are expected to win the new-style rural area title by 2025.
Notably, the average income of rural residents will increase by at least 1.5 times compared to that in 2020.
Funding for the programme is estimated at 196.33 trillion VND (8.35 billion USD) at the lowest, with 156.7 trillion VND coming from the local budget./.