Society Investigations into Viet A, rescue flight cases to be completed in January The Ministry of Public Security is striving to complete investigations into the Viet A and rescue flight cases in January, Chief of the Office of the ministry Lieut. Gen To An Xo informed the press during the Government’s regular press conference in Hanoi on January 3.

Society Project supporting women-managed cooperatives approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on January 3 signed a decision approving a project on supporting cooperatives which are managed by women and create jobs for female labourers.

Videos Birthplace information added on new Vietnamese passports The Ministry of Public Security and Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies will add “place of birth” information in new passports from January 1, 2023, said the Vietnam Immigration Department.