Tourists visit the resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Localities and tourism businesses have prepared many products and services to attract tourists during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.



According to research and surveys by the Outbox Company, domestic tourism will still be a priority for tourists during Tet 2024.



One of the world's leading online travel platforms, Booking.com announced a list of the ten most popular domestic destinations on this occasion based on searches and bookings from February 8-14 (the 29th day of the 12th lunar month to the 5th day of the first lunar month). Beach tourism remains the top choice with six out of ten most-searched destinations having beautiful beaches, such ascNha Trang, Da Nang, Vung Tau, Phu Quoc, Mui Ne, and Hoi An.



To attract visitors during Tet, cities and provinces have planned various activities.



Hanoi has just launched a nighttime tourism programme "Ngoc Son temple - Mysterious Night". Organised on evenings of the first four days of the week starting February, each tour under the experimental programme lasts for 60 minutes and serves between 60 and 70 visitors.



At other tourist attractions in the city like the Temple of Literature, Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake, many activities will be held during Tet.



Meanwhile, in Ho Chi Minh City, visitors can visit the flower festival "Spring of Love - Tet Reunion", Nguyen Hue flower street, Vietnamese Tet Festival 2024.



In Da Nang city, there will be a spring festival, the "Han River Dance" festival, street music events, and the Quang Da Tet culinary culture festival.



According to the Da Nang municipal Department of Tourism, it expects to serve nearly 362,000 tourists, including 172,000 foreigners, during Tet, an increase of 23% from the same period in 2023. More than 890 flights are expected to arrive in Da Nang during the period, an increase of 16% over the same period last year.



According to travel companies, this year, tourists tend to tighten their spending but still prioritise choosing high-quality tours at reasonable prices. Holidaymakers ask for product information and book tours earlier to get good service prices and suitable departure schedules.



Deputy Director of the Domestic Tourism Division at Saigontourist Travel Services Co., Ltd Vu Hai Sam said that from the 23th day of 12th lunar month to the 10th day of first lunar month, the company plans to serve more than 28,000 domestic and international tourists, a year-on-year increase of 20%.



He said that tours to northern localities, ranging from 9-15 million VND (366-610 USD), have been attractive to visitors.



Saigontourist also recorded optimistic signals from the international tourist market as cruise ship Celebrity Solstice carrying about 2,300 passengers and crew will arrive in Ho Chi Minh City on the 5th day of the lunar new year, and it will cruise to Nha Trang and Hue and then to Ha Long on the 9th day.



Paradise Vietnam's cruise ships will organise many attractive activities for tourists during Tet. Participating in journeys of discovery, tourists can enjoy traditional Vietnamese dishes, attend New Year's Eve parties, receive lucky money, try King Bao Dai's dress, and enjoy entertainment and art programmes.



With a one-day cruise tour in Ha Long Bay, tourists can enjoy a meal while watching the art show "Dance of the Sea" on the Paradise Delight restaurant cruise ship.



"Dance of the Sea" which officially serves tourists from April 2023 is an art performance programme imbued with Vietnamese culture, designed specifically for yachts on the bay./.