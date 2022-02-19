Lunar New Year get-together held for overseas Vietnamese, French friends in Paris
At the event (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – Overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and scholars and French friends gathered at an get-together in Paris on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, as initiated by NGO-FOLLIOT Thi My Hanh, head of the Vietnam section of the Vietnam legal association and bar committee in Paris.
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said the get-together was intended to tighten the friendship between Vietnamese and French friends, and called on them to make more contributions to the relations between the two countries.
The diplomat also expressed his hope that they will engage in activities marking the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and 10 years of the Vietnam-France strategic partnership in 2023.
The event took place with a wide range of activities like poem reading and the introduction of upcoming exhibitions and projects by Vietnamese businesses in France./.