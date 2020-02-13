World US firms explore Cambodian agricultural market As many as 16 US enterprises, including IBM, Amazon, and John Deere, visited Cambodia for seeking investment opportunities in agriculture, according to US Ambassador to Cambodia Patrick Murphy.

World EU, ASEAN reaffirm to boost comprehensive cooperation A meeting of senior officials from the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that took place in Brussels on February 10-12 reaffirmed to boost cooperation in the areas of shared interests.

World Infographic EVFTA, EVIPA improve Vietnam’s position in world arena The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). The trade pacts help Vietnam enhance its role in the world arena.

World Thailand’s rice export faces challenges in 2020 Thailand risks losing its place as the world’s second biggest rice exporter this year thanks to weaker competitiveness and a lack of new rice varieties to cater to changing market demand.