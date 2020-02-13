Lung cancer patients in Indonesia surge
The number of lung cancer patients in Indonesia has increased nearly 10-fold compared to 15 years ago, data from the Indonesian Lung Association (PDPI) showed.
(Photo: en.tempo.co)
Jakarta (VNA) – The number of lung cancer patients in Indonesia has increased nearly 10-fold compared to 15 years ago, data from the Indonesian Lung Association (PDPI) showed.
Notably, the number of male patients account for 88.8 percent, compared to 11.2 percent in women.
Chair of the Cancer Information and Support Center (CISC) Aryanthi Baramuli Putri said the Indonesian government is trying to reduce the prevalence of lung cancer through the optimisation of health facilities and treatment for lung cancer.
However, the large number of smokers is one of the reasons for the rising number of cancer patients in Indonesia, she added.
PDPI Chairperson Dr Agus Dwi Susanto revealed that more than 80 percent of lung cancer patients receive treatment only after they enter the final stage.
Therefore, regular medical checkups and anti-smoking campaigns are vital to lung cancer prevention, he affirmed./.
