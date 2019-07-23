At the launching ceremony (Source: vietnamnet)

New social network Gapo developed by Vietnamese made its debut in Hanoi on July 23.The network was created by the tech firm Gapo Technology.It has green background with interface, layouts and features similar to that of Facebook.Besides basic functions of a social network such as messaging, updating status, adding friends, liking and sharing, Gapo has an additional feature of decorating stories and requiring identification of user accounts.Users can use different wallpapers, colours, music, videos and even other interactive images.In particular, this social network allows users to identify accounts to protect and secure benefits in case of disputes.Gapo also has automatic keyword filtering and a team to censor bad news based on the information reported by users.Users could experience the network by downloading it on Google Play Store, App Store, or go to www.gapo.vn to sign up.At the launching ceremony, Gapo initially received and investment pledge of 500 billion VND (21.5 million USD) from G-Capital, which will be used in the first phase of the project, with the aim of reaching 50 million users by 2021.-VNA