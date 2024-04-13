Ten offshore wind turbine towers are bound for the RoK's Jeonnam province. (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – Ten domestically-manufactured offshore wind turbine towers are set to depart from Phu My Industrial Zone in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau by the end of April 2024, bound for Jeonnam 1 wind power project off the coast of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Jeonnam province.



These 10 MW towers were produced at the CS Wind Vietnam Co. Ltd.'s factory in Phu My town. Established in 2003, this facility holds the distinction of being CS Wind's first wind turbine tower manufacturing plant in the world.



This batch of turbine towers is part of a supply contract between CS Wind and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Siemens Gamesa), under which Siemens Gamesa will equip the Jeonnam 1 offshore wind project with wind turbines.



Jeonnam 1, a joint venture between Korean conglomerate SK E&S and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), is expected to become the RoK's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm. With a capacity of 99 MW, the project aims to generate clean energy for an estimated 60,000 Korean households when it begins operation in 2024.



CIP and CS Wind already signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) under which CS Wind is likely to become a supplier for La Gan offshore wind project in Vietnam's south central province of Binh Thuan, as well as support other CIP projects in the country.



Stuart Livesey from CIP Vietnam also announced the publication of a handbook which updates the Vietnamese professionals about career opportunities in the offshore wind sector./.