Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay ranks fifth among world's 10 most beautiful places The Travel magazine of Canada has named 10 most beautiful places of the world in 2022, with Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province occupying the fifth place.

Travel Exploring terraced rice fields in Yen Bai province Having been well-known for its most breathtaking terraced rice fields, Mu Cang Chai in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has been repeated among travel lovers and photographers, especially in late September and early October - the best time for capturing the most beautiful landscapes of terraced fields in the mountainous district.

Destinations Mekong Delta - An ideal destination for foreign visitors Boasting a network of canals, immense rice fields and fruit orchards, the Mekong Delta has become a favourite destination for foreign visitors who wish to explore the life on the water and the original culture of the southwestern region.