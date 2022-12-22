The National teleconference held by the Supreme People’s Court. (Photo: VNA)

Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

– Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh has described the settlement of corruption cases as positive steps by the courts in 2022, noting that major cases will be brought to trial next year.In 2022, the people’s courts at all levels have continued to perform many important political tasks amid numerous difficulties and challenges of the domestic and global political security, socio-economic situation, he told a national teleconference held by the Supreme People’s Court on December 22.He said the courts have engaged in the settlement of cases under the supervision of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control. The verdicts issued were stringent but also humane and have helped recover a large number of assets.Another highlight is the fulfillment of a heavy workload, including drafting projects on judicial reform, developing electronic courts, and reforming mechanisms for people to take part in hearings.The system has also drafted laws and regulations, implementing the National Assembly’s resolutions on reconciliation and online hearings, and applying information technology to legal activities, Binh noted.For 2023, the Party Civil Affairs Committee and leaders of the Supreme People’s Court will carry out many important affairs that will have a great influence on the organisation and activities of courts, including improving the settlement of cases and implementing the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No 27-NQ/TW, dated November 9, 2022, on the continuation of building and perfecting a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam, according to the Chief Justice./.