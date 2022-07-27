Business Thai investors look to explore opportunities in Vietnam A group of large enterprises of Thailand is to make a visit to Vietnam to seek investment opportunities, Kongkiat Opaswongkarn, General Director of Thailand’s Asia Plus Group Holdings PCL said at an event on July 26.

Business Ministry projects three economic growth scenarios to 2023 The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has developed three forecast scenarios for the last six months of this year and next year.

Business WB, Japan support greater access to legal services for the poor in Vietnam The World Bank (WB) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on July 26 signed an agreement on the provision of a 2.5 million USD grant from the Japan Social Development Fund to finance a project that will strengthen the delivery of legal aid services to vulnerable groups in the northern part of Vietnam, focusing on Dien Bien and Yen Bai provinces.