World Indonesia to set emission quotas for several coal-fired power plants Indonesia has set a target of issuing emission quotas for some coal-fired power plants within this month as a first step towards creating a mechanism for domestic carbon trading.

World Laos first in ASEAN to receive ICM accreditation for midwifery training Laos has become the first country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to be accredited by the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) for meeting criteria set by its Midwifery Education Certification Programme (MEAP).

World Malaysia, Indonesia to discuss crude palm oil benchmark pricing The governments of Malaysia and Indonesia will hold a meeting to discuss issues related to crude palm oil (CPO) benchmark price, according to Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and Plantation and Commodities Minister Fadillah Yusof.