Malaysia: Air passenger traffic hits record high in 2022
Malaysia's passenger traffic across all local airports operated by the Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) saw a substantial increase to 52.7 million last year from 10.72 million in 2021.
Passengers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia's passenger traffic across all local airports operated by the Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) saw a substantial increase to 52.7 million last year from 10.72 million in 2021.
In a statement, the MAHB said the recovery of domestic passenger movements further gained momentum in 2022 after the lifting of an interstate travel ban in October 2021.
International passengers totaled 16.5 million as a result of 17 airlines resuming services to 32 cities, with the highest numbers of passengers carried to destinations in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Vietnam, and India.
The annual growth in passenger movements was also supported by the introduction of new routes by 27 airlines to 38 cities.
Overall, the nation saw 59 airlines operating flights to 84 international and 35 domestic destinations last year, compared to the respective figures of 48, 51 and 32 in the preceding year./.