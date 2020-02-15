Malaysia appoints first female counter-terrorism chief
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Normah Ishak has become the first female counter-terrorism chief in Malaysia after she was appointed as principal assistant director of the Special Branch's Counter-Terrorism Division.
The information was confirmed by Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador on February 15.
Normah’s appointment came into effect on February 14, he said.
Hamid described Normah as a gutsy, brainy, and highly qualified person as well as an experienced officer and excellent commander.
She joined the police force in December 1991./.