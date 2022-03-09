Malaysia attracts record approved investments in 2021
Malaysia attracted a record amount of approved investments worth 306.5 billion RM (73.23 billion USD) in the manufacturing, services and primary sectors in 2021, driven by higher foreign direct investment (FDI) and increased projects in the manufacturing and the electrical and electronics sectors, according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).
Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur capital city of Malaysia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia attracted a record amount of approved investments worth 306.5 billion RM (73.23 billion USD) in the manufacturing, services and primary sectors in 2021, driven by higher foreign direct investment (FDI) and increased projects in the manufacturing and the electrical and electronics sectors, according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).
In a statement released on March 8, MIDA said that Malaysia’s FDI of 208.6 billion RM accounted for 68.1 percent of total approved investments, with the remaining 31.9 percent coming from domestic direct investment (DDI) at 97.9 billion RM.
Malaysia’s FDI was significantly higher by 224.9 percent from 64.2 billion RM in 2020, however, DDI declined marginally by 5.13 percent from 103.2 billion RM the year before.
The Netherlands was the biggest foreign investor in Malaysia in 2021 with 78 billion RM. It was followed by Singapore (47.3 billion RM), China (31.3 billion RM), Austria (18.9 billion RM) and Japan (9.9 billion RM)./.