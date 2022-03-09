World Indonesian President calls for talks to resolve Russia-Ukraine tension Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called for a cease-fire in the war between Russia and Ukraine and said continued dialogue rather than economic sanctions on Russia is the way to resolve the crisis.

World UNSC: Vietnam spotlights women’s role in peacebuilding, reconstruction, development Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, called for enhancing programmes and activities for women capacity building at local, national and international levels in order to promote sustainable peace and women's economic empowerment.

World Australia, Indonesia team up to tackle ocean pollution Australia's national science agency - the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) - and the Australian government have formed a partnership with Indonesia to address plastic pollution in the Indo-Pacific.