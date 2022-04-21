Malaysia boost economic cooperation with Thailand
Malaysia is working to further boost economic cooperation with Thailand to realise the target of 30 billion USD in bilateral trade by 2025, according to Bernama news agency.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is working to further boost economic cooperation with Thailand to realise the target of 30 billion USD in bilateral trade by 2025, according to Bernama news agency.
The news agency said the statement was made by Malaysia's ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Jojie Samuel who is on a working visit to four southern provinces in Thailand — Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, starting April 19.
The ambassador also invited Thai companies and organisations to participate in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS 2022) to be held in September.
He urged industry players to strengthen cooperation through more collaboration to enhance the Malaysia-Thailand border trade.
According to Bernama, Thailand remains Malaysia's sixth biggest trading partner in the world and the second largest in ASEAN. Malaysia is Thailand's fourth largest trading partner in the world.
Two-way trade between Malaysia and Thailand increased by 23 percent to 97.97 billion RM last year, from 79.63 billion RM in 2020./.
The news agency said the statement was made by Malaysia's ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Jojie Samuel who is on a working visit to four southern provinces in Thailand — Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, starting April 19.
The ambassador also invited Thai companies and organisations to participate in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS 2022) to be held in September.
He urged industry players to strengthen cooperation through more collaboration to enhance the Malaysia-Thailand border trade.
According to Bernama, Thailand remains Malaysia's sixth biggest trading partner in the world and the second largest in ASEAN. Malaysia is Thailand's fourth largest trading partner in the world.
Two-way trade between Malaysia and Thailand increased by 23 percent to 97.97 billion RM last year, from 79.63 billion RM in 2020./.