Malaysia considers allowing foreign entries
People wear face masks for COVID-19 prevention at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s Health Ministry is considering the possibility of allowing those who have been tested negative for COVID-19 for at least three days to enter Malaysia.
Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah told the press on June 3 that the initiative is applied for Malaysians who want to return to the country and foreigners who want to come to Malaysia.
Malaysia will allow the groups to enter if they have been tested negative at their respective countries, he added.
The official said the ministry is also considering whether to quarantine Malaysians who returned to the country at quarantine centres or at home.
All 35 local government officers, including Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who were ordered to undergo 14-day mandatory self-quarantine after they were found to be in close contact with an officer tested positive for COVID-19 were tested negative for the virus. They have been allowed to resume work on June 4.
The country reported 93 new COVID-19 infections on June 3, of which two were Malaysians. This brought the total cases to 7,970, including 115 deaths and 6,531 healed patients./.