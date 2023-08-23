The Horizon - Digital Economy Publication report published recently by Malaysia Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC). (Photo:mdec.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Digital economy is considered as one of Malaysia’s most important economic foundations, which will contribute 25.5% to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country by 2025 or more than 382 billion RM (82 billion USD) compared with 23.2% or 348 billion RM in 2021, according to the Horizon - Digital Economy Publication report published recently by Malaysia Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC).

Chairman of the MDEC Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said that the company will focus on three important areas in the Islamic digital economy, including Islamic finance, Halal and lifestyle. This is a strategy to pave the way for a prosperous ecosystem.

Through initiative such as “Malaysia Digital”, he revealed that the MDEC will commit to create a digital ecosystem that nurtures innovation, while empowering businesses and digital adoption.

He emphasised that it also acts as a bridge between the traditional Islamic industries and the digital sector, by working closely with Halal certification bodies, Islamic financial institutions and other organisations as well as other stakeholders to integrate technology into their processes, thereby improving efficiency, transparency and regulatory compliance.

The official also affirmed that the move not only enhances the quality of services, but also strengthens the Halal ecosystem and the accessibility of Islamic finance.



In 2022, the digital economy continued to show strong momentum with new foreign direct investments and domestic investments, approved at 42 billion RM and 4.76 billion RM, respectively./.