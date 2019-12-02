Malaysia: draft defence white paper discussed
Malaysia’s Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu (Photo: malaymail)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu presented the draft defence white paper at the parliament on December 2.
According to the minister, the white paper outlines strategic directions for the national defence between the year 2021 and 2030, among others.
He said the document, prepared based on the national defence policy, leverages the people’s power by adopting the concept of openness, transparency, inclusive and progressiveness.
The White Paper reflects the government’s aspirations to inculcate good governance apart from accentuating professionalism and accountability, he added.
The 90-page document comprises of eight chapters, namely introduction, strategic perspective, defence strategy, armed forces of the future, defence international relations, science, technology and defence industry; and reformation, governance and allocation./.
