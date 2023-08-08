World Cambodia underlines ASEAN's centrality, unity Cambodia on August 8 celebrated the 56th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), stressing once again the imperative of maintaining the bloc's centrality and unity to deal with key challenges.

World Thailand’s inflation lowest in ASEAN Thailand’s inflation rate is the lowest among the seven ASEAN countries which have already announced their rates, with inflation for the whole year expected to range between 1% and 2%, according to Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of the Commerce Ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office.

World Thailand positive on domestic tourism The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is still positive on the growth of domestic tourism in the country to reach 200 million trips this year despite tepid consumption.

World Malaysian expert highly values ASEAN Community achievements The member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Vietnam, are actively implementing the three pillars of the ASEAN Community to stabilise security and overcome regional challenges, said a Malaysian expert.