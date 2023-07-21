Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia has issued a license to Starlink, the satellite communications service started by Elon Musk, to provide internet services in the country, particularly in remote areas.



Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on July 20 that Starlink, which is operated by Musk's SpaceX, would begin by providing its services to schools and higher education institutions.



The Malaysian government also prepared to work with satellite communications firms, including Starlink, to ensure 100% internet coverage in populated areas, Fahmi said, adding that around 3% of populated areas in Malaysia face issues with internet access, due to geographical and infrastructure challenges.



The announcement comes a week after PM Anwar Ibrahim held a phone call with Musk to discuss his companies investing in Malaysia.



The Malaysian government earlier this year announced that his electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla would open an office in Malaysia. It also approved the company's application to import battery-run EVs into the country, as part of a wider government effort to promote sustainable mobility./.