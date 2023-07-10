Malaysia n Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says that several economic indicators were showing a positive trend, including the growth rate of 5.6% recorded in the first quarter of this year, which was higher than China, Singapore and Indonesia. (Photo: thevibes.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that several economic indicators were showing a positive trend in the country’s economic situation, including the growth rate of 5.6% recorded in the first quarter of this year, which was higher than China, Singapore and Indonesia.

Speaking at a meeting with students of Utara Malaysia University (UUM) on July 8, the PM highlighted that the country recorded a fall in the unemployment rate in the reviewed period, while investment in the first quarter of this year totaled 71 billion RM ( 15.2 billion USD).

He said that apart from that, the inflation rate had also decreased to 2.8%, thus helping control the increase in the prices of goods, although some price indices were still high.

The leader added there was only one economic indicator that was going down, namely the value of the Malaysian currency.

Anwer emphasised five factors affecting the economy, namely growth, unemployment, inflation, investment, and value of the RM.



Anwar's government is about to enter state elections in six states - Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah - on August 12./.