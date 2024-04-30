Cambodian media values Vietnam's foreign investment attraction
The SBM NEWS website of Cambodia has published an article praising Vietnam's ability to attract foreign investment, especially in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.
In its article published on April 29, it asserted that with its emerald waters and dozens of islands, the UNESCO World Heritage Site Ha Long Bay in the province is one of the country's most famous tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the world. In 2023, the site welcomed approximately 2.6 million foreign tourists, accounting for 21% of the total to Vietnam.
Quang Ninh has surpassed Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and other potential economic zones, emerging as the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction area of Vietnam thanks to the diversification of its global supply chain and the establishment of a new port in a vicinity, it said.
According to data from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, last year, Quang Ninh was among the top five localities in attracting the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) with 3.1 billion USD, followed by the northern provinces of Thai Binh and Bac Giang with 2.68 billion USD and 1.53 billion USD, respectively.
The Cambodian website said Quang Ninh is expected to receive an additional 1 billion USD in investment in the first quarter of 2024, and this figure is likely to exceed 3 billion USD for the second consecutive year.
It noted that the solar panel, electronics, and petroleum industries are also expanding in the province, with the Jinko Solar PV Vietnam solar panel project being the largest and most iconic in this sector, with a registered capital of over 34.6 trillion VND (over 1.36 billion USD) from Chinese companies.
The northern port city of Hai Phong is also mentioned in the article as one of the leading localities in attracting foreign investment in Vietnam. It ranked fourth in 2023, luring 1.48 billion USD./.