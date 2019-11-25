Malaysia: fire breaks out at illegal dumpsite
A fire broke out at an illegal dumpsite containing 270 drums of chemicals in Kuala Selangor, Malaysia’s Selangor state on early November 25.
Some 270 barrels with unidentified chemical substance caught fire and exploded at Kuala Selangor (Photo courtesy of Malaysia's fire and rescue dept.)
Several explosions erupted in the fire, which covered an area of about 800sq.m.
It took local firefighters two hours to completely extinguish the fire.
Firemen found that the flame was caused by the drums containing chemical substances dumped in the area.
There were no fatalities reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated./.