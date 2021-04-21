Malaysia focuses on drone development
The Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) has partnered with SG Akademi Sdn Bhd (SGA) to strengthen talent development in the drone industry via the Centre of 9 Pillars (Co9P).
Malaysia is strengthening talent development in the drone industry via the Centre of 9 Pillars (Co9P). (Photo: Bernama)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) has partnered with SG Akademi Sdn Bhd (SGA) to strengthen talent development in the drone industry via the Centre of 9 Pillars (Co9P).
The Co9P houses I4.0 partners and relevant ecosystem companies and facilitate networks to collaboratively develop local I4.0 technologies, services and solutions.
MTDC chief executive officer Datuk Norhalim Yunus told the media after the signing of the MoU on the cooperation on April 20 that the partnership will see both parties identifying more participants for training, workshops, and seminars to be trained in Drone and IoT.
During the MoU signing event, both MTDC and SGA presented a sponsorship of 100,000 ringgit (24.300 USD) to strengthen talent development in the drone industry.
The MoU covers collaboration in the areas of capacity-building, training, technology development, and other specific activities such as providing technological services related to Industry 4.0 (I4.0), with specialities in drone technology and Internet of Things (IoT)./.