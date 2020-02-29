Former Minister of Home Affairs Muhyiddin Yassin (Photo: channelnewsasia)

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has agreed with the appointment of former Minister of Home Affairs Muhyiddin Yassin as the country's new Prime Minister, the national palace said on February 29.



According to its statement, Yassin is scheduled to be sworn in on March 1.



The statement quoted the king as saying that it could not be delayed any longer, as the country needs a government to look after the well-being of the people and the country.



This follows a week of political stalemate in Malaysia after Mahathir Mohamad resigned as Malaysia's Prime Minister on February 24./.

VNA