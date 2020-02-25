World Cobra Gold military exercise kicks off amidst coronavirus concerns Cobra Gold, one of the largest multinational military exercises in Asia-Pacific, kicked off in Thailand on February 25, with this year's event taking place under the heavy cloud of a fast-spreading novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

World Timor-Leste Prime Minister resigns Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak offered a letter of resignation on February 25 after the collapse of a coalition supporting him in parliament, plunging the country into new political uncertainty.

World Vietnam highlights ASEAN’s efforts in protecting children’s rights The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has shown its strong commitments to promoting and ensuring the rights of children through a multitude of important documents such as the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint 2025.

World Indonesia’s capital hit by flooding Torrential rains caused flooding in dozens of areas surrounding Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta on February 25.