– Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Salahuddin Ayub and Indonesia’s Marine and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti have discussed issues related to fisheries and illegal fishing in the waters of both countries.At the meeting on July 10, the two sides agreed to issue a joint communique to strengthen cooperation in the field of fisheries.The Malaysian side affirmed that it is ready to work with its Indonesian counterpart to address fishery issues and encroachment of waters by fishermen.Salahuddin said that the two sides would discuss further matters relating to fisheries and the result of the discussions would be brought to the Cabinet for a decision."We talked about this issue long and hard and we must ensure that illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) do not occur in Malaysian waters as well as no Malaysian vessels encroach on the waters of any country," he said.Meanwhile, Susi said that her visit is to seek cooperation from the Ministry of Agriculture of Malaysia to jointly combat illegal fishing while maintaining fishery resources and protecting the ocean resources.She added that her meeting with Salahuddin will have a positive impact on fostering ties between the two countries while finding good solutions to the fishery issues discussed by both parties.-VNA