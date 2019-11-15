Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto (L) and his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Sabu (Photo: nst.com.my)



Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto has been on a two-day visit to Malaysia to promote bilateral defence ties.

Prabowo had a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Sabu, in Kuala Lumpur on November 14 where they exchanged views on the dynamic aspects of the global security landscape, particularly non-traditional security threats, New Straits Times reported.

Another matter discussed was the threat of terrorism, which has become the focus of the two countries, Sabu said at a press conference following the meeting.

He added that Malaysia has regarded Indonesia as its closest and most important neighbour in 62 years of diplomatic ties.

Prabowo, meanwhile, expressed confidence that Malaysia and Indonesia could forge various new areas of defence cooperation in the future.

This is Prabowo’s first visit to Malaysia following his appointment as the Defence Minister on October 23, 2019./.