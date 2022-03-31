Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Photo: https://www.astroawani.com/)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob witnessed the signing and exchange of nine cooperation agreements between Malaysian companies and their international business partners at the World Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE on March 30.



In his speech at the event, Ismail spotlighted Malaysia's business capacity, expressing the belief that the partnerships built at the expo will bring about new opportunities towards global economic recovery and sustainable development.



The agreements included five memorandums of understanding (MOU), and two memorandums of business exploration (MOBE), covering the fields of decarbonisation in the electricity industry; provision of quality and affordable housing; and establishment of the world’s first halal standard-based centres related to biological regenerative medicine and education in Malaysia.



The World Expo 2020 has become one of the unique events for countries across the globe to affirm their position, introduce potentials and inventions, contributing to the progress and development of the humankind.



EXPO 2020 Dubai has been going on from October last year to March 31, 2022 with the themed “Connecting minds, creating the future”, towards sustainable solutions to global problems and promoting cooperation among countries worldwide./.