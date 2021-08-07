ASEAN Australia enhances partnership with ASEAN Australia will enhance its cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to strengthen the partnership with the region to address the current and future challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

ASEAN ASEAN-US partnership contributes to building free, open Indo-Pacific: US official US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on August 6 issued a press statement to congratulate the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Secretariat on the bloc’s 54th founding anniversary (August 8).

ASEAN 28th ASEAN Regional Forum spotlights dialogue, responsibility, cooperation goodwill The 28th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF-28) took place virtually on August 6 as part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM 54) and Related Meetings.

World COVID-19: new variants continue to ravage Southeast Asia The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on August 6 reported 10,623 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,638,345.