Malaysia moves one step closer to a new Prime Minister
Malaysia has moved closer to completing the process of selecting a new Prime Minister when only Vice President of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) Ismail Sabri Yaakob received the support of a majority of MPs in the House of Representatives.
114 lawmakers from UMNO and other parties who support Ismail have been summoned to meet the king to verify their support.
Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah is expected to announce the appointment of the country's new prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers on August 20.
UMNO Secretary General Ahmad Maslan said Ismail is eligible to become the prime minister of Malaysia, based on his experience in running the country in difficult times. He held the position of Defense Minister from March 2020 before being appointed Deputy Prime Minister in July 2021.
Malaysia's House of Representatives has 222 seats, but currently has only 220 MP as two MPs passed away in 2020. As such, Ismail needs the support of at least 111 MPs in order to become Prime Minister./.