Ismail Sabri Yaakob receives the support of the majority of MPs in the House of Representatives. (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia has moved closer to completing the process of selecting a new Prime Minister when only Vice President of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) Ismail Sabri Yaakob received the support of a majority of MPs in the House of Representatives.114 lawmakers from UMNO and other parties who support Ismail have been summoned to meet the king to verify their support.Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah is expected to announce the appointment of the country's new prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers on August 20.UMNO Secretary General Ahmad Maslan said Ismail is eligible to become the prime minister of Malaysia, based on his experience in running the country in difficult times. He held the position of Defense Minister from March 2020 before being appointed Deputy Prime Minister in July 2021.