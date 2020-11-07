World Laos posts over 7,600 dengue fever infections Laos has so far recorded a total of 7,612 cases of dengue fever across the country since January, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

World Indonesian, Singaporean central banks extend 10-billion-USD bilateral financial pact The Bank Indonesia (BI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have announced the extension of their 10-billion-USD bilateral financial arrangement for another year.

World Cambodia earns over 25 million USD from ecotourism in nine months Cambodia earned 25.21 million USD from ecotourism services in the first nine months of 2020, according to Neth Pheaktra, Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Environment.

World Indonesia’s capital city wins 2021 Sustainable Transport Award Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta has come out as the winner of the global 2021 Sustainable Transport Award (STA) for its ambitious integrated public transportation programs.