Malaysia pays heed to landscape development
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Photo: Bernama)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently outlined directions that require attention in the development of the country's landscape.
The four directions involve efforts to streamline the country's landscape network system, with priority given to the expansion of the country's green infrastructure through a comprehensive landscape development programme, the Malaysian PM said at the 2022 National Landscape Day celebration in Johor state.
He said that Malaysia is to harness the potential and economic value of the landscape industry, protect its landscape assets, and improve the quality of national landscaping services.
With these proposed directions, Ismail Sabri expressed his hope that the country’s landscape development in the next 25 years will be more advanced and offer superior landscape quality for future generations.
He said that about 9,467 hectares nationwide had been developed into parks in the past 25 years and with the cooperation of all parties, it led to the development of quality landscapes.
Data showed that the number of visitors to the Bukit Kiara Federal Park recorded an increase of 287.1 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year. This proves the importance of the park as the main recreational space for Malaysian people during the COVID-19 pandemic./.