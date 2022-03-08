World Singapore’s Omicron wave peaks, infections decline Singapore’s current Omicron wave has peaked and the number of infections across the country is now declining, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told the Parliament on March 9.

World Higher oil prices temporarily supports Malaysia's economy: economist The Russia-Ukraine tension appears to benefit Malaysia's position as a net oil exporter and the sharp rise in oil prices will provide temporary support for the country's fiscal position, according to World Bank senior country economist Shakira Teh Sharifuddin.

World Foreigners exempted from quarantine when entering Indonesian islands Indonesia has allowed foreign travellers to enter its Bintan and Batam islands without quarantine, in addition to Bali.