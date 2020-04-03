World BNM pessimistic about Malaysia’s economic growth this year The Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said on April 3 that Malaysia’s economic growth could shrink as much as minus 2 percent to 0.5 percent this year as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thailand seeks Myanmar, Laos cooperation to fight haze Thailand is planning to seek cooperation from Myanmar and Laos to support the fight against haze and smog pollution amidst many forest fires detected in its northern and northeastern mountainous areas.

World Bank Indonesia in talks with countries on currency swaps Bank Indonesia (BI) said on April 3 that it is in talks with the US Federal Reserve (Fed) about potential currency swaps, while also preparing bilateral swaps with the central banks of China and Australia.

World Thailand: Private hotels to provide COVID-19 isolation space for at-risk people Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health plans to engage private hotels financially hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic in a scheme to provide isolation space for people at risk of infection.