Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia record more COVID-19 cases, deaths hinh anh 1Workers disinfect an area in Manila, the Philippines, on March 19 to help curb the spread of COVID-19 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health of Malaysia announced on April 3 that the country recorded an additional 217 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 3,333.

With this figure, Malaysia remains the country with the highest number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Southeast Asia.

The same day, the ministry confirmed three more deaths from COVID-19, raising the total fatalities in Malaysia to 53.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the Ministry of Health on April 3 announced 29 more deaths from COVID-19, the highest number recorded a day in this country, bringing the total fatalities to 136. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines increased by 385 to 3,018.

Indonesia also confirmed an additional 196 people positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 11 deaths from the disease on the same day, said Achmad Yurianto, a local health official.

This is the highest number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indonesia in a day since the country recorded its first case a month ago.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has reached 1,986, with 181 dead and 134 having recovered./.
VNA