World Laos, Cambodia see lesser new COVID-19 cases Laos reported a decline in the daily number of new COVID-19 cases which stood at a double-digit figure for the past five days.

World ASEAN, EU focus on Intelligent Transport Systems The 2nd EU-ASEAN Workshop on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) took place virtually over two days with speakers and participants including transport officials from the two blocs.

World ASEAN discusses fourth Industrial Revolution strategy The Second ASEAN Sectoral Bodies and the Stakeholders Consultative Workshops on the Consolidated Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) for ASEAN took place on April 27 and 29, respectively, via videoconference.

World UNSC convenes second in-person meeting at UN headquarters this year Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations , chaired the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s informal interactive dialogue on the situation in Libya on April 29.