Malaysia pilots IATA Travel Pass
Malaysia Airlines will trial the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass, involving passengers on flights from Kuala Lumpur to London between April 29 and May 27.
Mobile phones running the iOS operating system will have access to the app, which verifies users’ certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines.
Passengers still need to show their identity documents per request of the government and airline. Data will be stored on the traveller's phone.
The app is the next step in Malaysia Airlines’ journey to reintroduce safe and secure travel, thereby contributing to tourism and socio-economic recovery, the carrier said./.