In Manila, the Philippines (Photo: AFP)



Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia recorded 277 new COVID-19 infections on June 4, a record since the pandemic broke out in the country in February.



However, the country entered the 13th day in a row without deaths which still total 142.



Among the new infections, 271 were foreigners.



As of noon the same day, Malaysia confirmed 8,274 cases, 6,559 of them fully recovered.



In the Philippines, the Department of Health announced a total of 20,382 cases after confirming additional 634 infections the same day.



There were 984 fatalities and 4,248 recovered patients.



Meanwhile, Indonesia reposted 585 new cases, raising the total to 28,818.



Twenty three more deaths brought the total to 1,721.



Indonesian President Joko Widodo also ordered relevant authorities to double COVID-19 tests as the country is gearing up for a new normal scenario.



The country has planned to reopen economic activities, particularly those in the areas where the virus infection has been obliterated or subdued, along with the implementation of a new normal scenario./.